30 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Slow Moving, Late Starting ODM Primaries Frustrate Nairobi Base

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement Woman Representative aspirant Esther Passaris exuded confidence of a win in the Nairobi primaries even as it took hours before voting where she's registered, commenced.

Speaking while at the Embakasi Girls Secondary School where she was meant to vote, Passaris voiced faith that she will clinch the Nairobi Woman Representative ticket for ODM.

She however raised concerns over the hitches in the voting process that saw some polling stations join in the exercise late.

"I have been going round to polling stations and the situation is worst here in Embakasi where names are missing in the register, the returning officer is overwhelmed. People went to polling centres that they know and found them closed," she complained.

She however urged her supporters to remain calm and be patient.

"I am excited about the turnout; it is time for Kenyans to choose credible leaders," she said.

Same sentiments were echoed by Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Paul Simba Arati who was confident of a win with a big margin.

"Despite the few manageable hiccups we are expecting that everyone will be allowed to vote. I have been honest in my call to serve the people and my honesty gives me confidence that my people will vote me in," Arati told Capital FM News.

