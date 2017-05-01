Kenya: Mbadi Versus Caroli - Dispute Rages On

The Orange Democratic Movement party chairman John Mbadi has dismissed claims that he snubbed summons by the party's appeals tribunal that determined a case in which his win in the parliamentary primaries was disputed.

Mr Mbadi, who is defending his Suba South seat, told his opponent Mr Caroli Omondi to accept losing in the April 24 nomination.

Breaking his silence on the contested election, the chairman said that on April 24 the tribunal summoned him to appear before it on Friday at noon.

MBADI SUMMONED

However, he requested for permission to attend at 1 pm as he had another engagement elsewhere.

"I had a meeting with the ODM Central Committee, but when I got information that the tribunal had declined my request, I left the meeting and arrived at 12.15 pm for the tribunal hearing only for Mr Omondi to lie to people that I snubbed the hearing," Mr Mbadi said.

Mr Omondi, a former aide to opposition leader Raila Odinga, accused the ODM chairman of using his party position to abuse electoral process.

He also alleged that Mr Mbadi failed to honour the summon.

"Some aspirants who have been defeated in nomination because they are unpopular have acquired tickets through dubious ways.

"This is unacceptable," Mr Omondi said. And added that he should accept defeat and stop causing confusion.

LYING TO RESIDENTS

At the same time, Mr Mbadi pointed out that he was not furnished with the grounds of the appeal filed by Mr Omondi; instead, he was ambushed at the meeting.

He told Mr Omondi to stop misrepresenting facts in the media in order to hoodwink the public that he won the ODM ticket.

He said: "Mr Omondi was present at the tallying centre. We agreed on the figures of at least 95 polling centers.

"Some results were changed to my disadvantage and I did not create a fuss. He lost by more than 947 votes and he was there when I was being awarded the provisional certificate."

REPEAT NOMINATION

The five member tribunal comprising Mr Willis Otieno, Mr Mohammed Hajir, Mrs Florence Omose, Mr George Muthama, and Mr Charles Bosire found out that the turnout was abnormally inflated, with those who voted outnumbering the registered ones.

It therefore recommended fresh nomination, but the National Elections Board - which awarded Mr Mbadi the certificate - opposed the suggestion.

Moreover, Mr Mbadi declined, arguing that he was the rightful winner and it is too late to redo the exercise.