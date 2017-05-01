30 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ahead of Labour Day, Kenneth Argues for Separation of Nairobi Minimum Wage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — On the eve of Labour Day, aspiring Nairobi governor Peter Kenneth has made the case for Nairobi's minimum wage to be higher than the rest of the country's.

Speaking during prayers for workers at St. Stephen's church Jogoo Road, Kenneth has based his argument on the high cost of living in the city. "The cost of living in Nairobi is much higher than the other towns in Kenya."

He has also spoken out on the Jubilee nomination exercise in which he lost out to Mike Sonko in the race for the Nairobi gubernatorial ticket.

He says he has yet to give up and says he will this week argue his case before the party's appeals tribunal.

He has once again described the exercise as flawed and violating the principle of one man, one vote.

Kenya

Drug Resistant Typhoid Strain Spreading - Microbiology Head

Poor lab capability, surveillance and lack of sanitation are enabling the spread of a typhoid strain that is resistant… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.