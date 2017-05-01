Kenya: Ahead of Labour Day, Kenneth Argues for Separation of Nairobi Minimum Wage

Nairobi — On the eve of Labour Day, aspiring Nairobi governor Peter Kenneth has made the case for Nairobi's minimum wage to be higher than the rest of the country's.

Speaking during prayers for workers at St. Stephen's church Jogoo Road, Kenneth has based his argument on the high cost of living in the city. "The cost of living in Nairobi is much higher than the other towns in Kenya."

He has also spoken out on the Jubilee nomination exercise in which he lost out to Mike Sonko in the race for the Nairobi gubernatorial ticket.

He says he has yet to give up and says he will this week argue his case before the party's appeals tribunal.

He has once again described the exercise as flawed and violating the principle of one man, one vote.