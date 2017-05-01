Photo: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has given a more detailed response to the National Super Alliance line-up ahead of the August Presidential vote.

President Kenyatta who earlier described the line up as 'jobs for the boys' through his spokesman Manoah Esipisu now argues that his competitors are only looking to waste public resources in the creation of the posts of Premier Cabinet Secretary and Deputy Premier Cabinet Secretaries.

He says the alteration of the Constitution to create the aforementioned posts will not only cost the tax payer a handsome tax, it will take much longer than the 3 months NASA claims it will take to conclude.

"You know, people have agreed to take Jobs that don't exist ... so, one of the opposition leaders was saying in a media interview that the first job for the team will be to use billions of shillings to change the constitution so the three phantom jobs can be legitimised.

So, instead of creating wealth, the plan is to abuse existing wealth so three people can get jobs."

As for his own party which is inundated with appeals arising out of the party primaries, President Kenyatta - through Manoah -- reiterated: "respect the will of the people."