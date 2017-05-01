30 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: ODM Kwale Repeat Primaries Delayed

By Fadhili Fredrick

A repeat of the disputed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) primaries in Gombato/Bongwe Ward and at a polling station in Mazeras, Kwale County scheduled for Sunday has been delayed.

This comes after Saturday's ruling where the provisional certificates issued to Issa Chipera and Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori were withdrawn.

ODM National Elections Board resolved to recall nominations after voting in the centres was marred with chaos and irregularities.

The stations affected in Gombato/Bongwe Ward, include Shamu, Mwamambi, Mwaroni, Mwamanga, Mwakigwena, as well as Mazeras polling station in Kasemeni ward.

The repeat exercise is expected to determine who will bag the party's ticket to run for the gubernatorial seat, as well as parliamentary seat in Msambweni constituency.

But a spot check by the Nation showed that by 12pm voting had not yet commenced in all the polling stations where the repeat of the voting exercise was to be conducted.

A voter, Jermaine Kashi at Mwamambi polling station, said there was no official communication from the ODM officials whether the exercise was going to take place.

"We are giving the officials up to 1pm to conduct the exercise, if not we will conduct the exercise by ourselves and declare the winner," he said.

Last week, Plan International Uganda country director, Issa Chipera was declared the winner for the governor's seat with 7,085 votes against his closest rival, Kwale Speaker Sammy Ruwa's 6,649.

In the Senate race, the late senator Boy Juma Boy's brother, Issa Juma Boy, bagged the ODM ticket with 15,307 votes against Kwale ODM vice-chairman Nicholas Zani's 4,832 votes.

Whereas woman representative race, nominated MP Zuleikha Juma carried the day with 11,320 votes against her challenger Fatuma Masito's 8,677 while in Msambweni, MP Suleiman Dori got 2,780 to defeat his arch-rival, Gombato/Bongwe MCA, Omar Idd Boga who got 1,965 votes.

