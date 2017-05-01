28 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Hopes Next Stage of Dialogue Will Witness Wise Political Practicing

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, hoped that the coming stage of dialogue will witness wise political practicing by both the government organs and a responsible opposition.

In his address at the opening sitting of the fourth session of the General Conference of the National Congress Friday at the Exhibitions Area in Burri, President Al-Bashir pointed out that the outstanding commitments of the coming stage of the dialogue include issuance of the permanent constitution and establishing a method for guaranteeing maximum level of political and societal participation and paving the way for a unique experiment that is based on pluralism, democracy, Shura and the freedoms of individuals and associations and the political freedoms.

He called on all the political and societal forces to contribute by ideas and proposals for implementing the National Document content on the ground.

