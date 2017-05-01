Sudan: President Appreciates Efforts of Political Forces and NGOs in Wathba Project

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has praised the efforts of all the political forces and the civil society organizations in completing the first stage of the Wathba (renaissance) project which was launched in January, 2014 for enhancing the public life and implementing the national dialogue with its political and societal sides in full patience and persistence that resulted in issuance of the National Document.

Addressing the inaugural sitting of the fourth session of the General Conference of the National Congress Thursday at the Exhibitions Area in Burri, President Al-Bashir renewed the commitment to implementation of the national dialogue's outcome.

He said that completion of the first stage of the state reform program was aimed to creating qualified and efficient organs to implement the inclusive renaissance program.

He asserted the keenness to press ahead to accomplish the requirements of the second stage of the national dialogue, on the basis to the spirit of the national accord that was attained in the first stage.

President Al-Bashir affirmed that the second stage of national dialogue was aimed to providing an atmosphere of national accord and boosting confidence far away from the political and societal dispute on power and resources and realizing inclusive development and reform.

He said that realization of development and inclusive reform can only be reached by strengthening the societal institutions, top of them are the political parties.