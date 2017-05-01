Nigeria: Mobile Court Convicts 22 Offenders in Kogi

Lokoja — The Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board's Mobile Court, at the weekend, convicted 22 offenders for violating the monthly sanitation laws in the state.

The state prosecutor, Mr. Samuel Adewuyi, while speaking with journalists, disclosed that after monitoring the April sanitation exercise in Lokoja, more than 100 persons were arrested out of which 22 were convicted by the mobil court.

He said the offenders were found wandering about and failed to participate in the sanitation day exercise contrary to Section 46 subsection (1) 28 and 32 of Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board Law 2013.

"Out of 25 persons that were charged to court, 22 persons admitted to have committed the offences and were convicted and sentenced to five to 14 days imprisonment or an option of fines of N200, N500, N1000, N1,500 or N2500 depending on the magnitude of their offences.

"The cases of the remaining three accused persons were referred to be tried at the conventional court having denied the charges, and the judge adjourned their cases till May 2, 2017 for further tryer.

"Some offenders opted to pay fine of N2500 each without being charged to court and were issued payment receipts to enable them continue their journey, while others were compelled to do community service by clearing drainages," Adewuyi said.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya, also told journalists that the state had again recorded another great success in observing the 12th monthly sanitation exercise under the present administration led by Governor Yahaya Bello.

"Today, Saturday April 29, 2017 is yet again another opportunity and the 12th time we as a people - collectively and individually demonstrated that we are responsible users of the environment God has graciously blessed us with.

"We appreciate the efforts and commitment of the state government, security agencies, sanitation officers, volunteers and other stakeholders who have supported us in making this great feat a reality.

"We are not there yet; we need more support from people within and outside the state to be part of the 'Clean, Green Kogi Campaign' clean first your home, street, neighbourhood, community, local government area, state. 'There is no glory in dirt,'" Osikoya said.