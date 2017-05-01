1 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

South Africa: Whizzkid Saurombe Earns Phd At 23

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: NWU Mafikeng Campus
Musawenkosi Saurombe.
By Tatenda Charamba

A Zimbabwean student, Musawenkosi Saurombe (23), made history last week when she became the youngest female PhD holder in Africa.

Dr Saurombe received a PhD in Industrial Psychology at North-West University's campus in Mahikeng, South Africa on April 25. Her thesis was titled: "The management perspectives on a talent value proposition for academic staff in a South African Higher Education Institution."

Dr Saurombe started school at the age of four in Gaborone' Botswana. When she was in Grade Three her teacher promoted her to Grade Four after the first school term.

"My parents had to explain to my teachers after wanting to promote me to other grades that I needed time to mature and it was true because when I got to university I struggled'" she was quoted as saying recently.

Dr Saurombe enrolled for a BCom degree at the age of 16.

At 19, she had received an Honours degree before getting a Master's with distinction at 21.

She has already joined a doctoral fellowship at North West University and has a few academic conferences lined up overseas for the rest of the year.

She is involved in teaching and supervising postgraduate students at NWU's campus in Mahikeng. The Government of Botswana last week appointed her ambassador of higher and tertiary education.

Zimbabwe continues to make history as an 18-year-old University of Zimbabwe student Maud Chifamba graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours last year.

In December 2012, Chifamba was fifth on the Forbes Top 100 Youngest Powerful Women in Africa and she was also entered in the book of African Records as the youngest university student on the continent.

South Africa

Workers' Day Rally to 'Expose Political Immaturity' of Alliance Leaders?

The ANC Youth League in the Free State says labour federation Cosatu's May Day rally will expose the political… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.