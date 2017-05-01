28 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Farmers' Alliance Cite 'Irregularities' in Corporate Land Sale

Goz Kobro — The alliance of farmers of Sudan's El Gezira and El Managel have questioned the legitimacy of a sale of a company's property by the company's owners, and demand the sale be annulled.

Zeinel Abidin, a member of the committee of the Grain Mill Company of Goz Kobro, told Radio Dabanga that Jim Tex, a subsidiary of the Grain Mill Company, sold a residential area that belonged to the company for between SDG 300 and 400 million ($45-60 million) without the approval of the general assembly and the registrar's knowledge of the bidding.

He said the sale was conducted in a defective manner.

Zeinel Abidin says that a committee of 15 people has been formed to bring about return all the property of the company that was sold illegally to the company's ownership.

Sudan

