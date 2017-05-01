28 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Wells in Sudan's Kassala Laid Dry

Kassala — Dropping ground water, and a lack of reserves in storage reservoirs, have laid wells dry and caused a major water shortage in Kassala state in eastern Sudan.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that the water crisis is due to the low water level in the Kassala and Jamam basins, which are the main sources of water in the city. Residents stressed that "this Kassala water problem is old and repeated every summer without being radically resolved by the state authorities".

They mentioned that there has been a previous study by JIKA organisation for the establishment of a pipeline of water from the Khashmul Girba dam to the city, but the state government has not given any heed or response to the plan.

The residents of Port Sudan have renewed complaints about the interruption of water supplies to residential areas since March, despite their commitment in the payment of their monthly bills.

The Red Sea caucus of the National Assembly and the Councils of States have announced that they will summon the Governor of the Red Sea State and the Minister of Dams and Electricity to hold them accountable for the drinking water crisis in the state.

