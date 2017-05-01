28 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UN Adjusts 2016 Displacement Figures for Darfur

Khartoum — A new infographic snapshot issued this week by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) shows updated figures for displacement in Darfur in 2016, following new registration and verification processes by the UN and partners.

OCHA notes that as a result, the numbers of verified displaced have increased (compared to a similar Snapshot issued in December 2016) whereas the numbers of unverified IDPs have decreased.

In Sortony and Tawila, authorities halted registration and verification processes in mid-February 2016. As a result, figures underwent revision in mid-March 2016 and were amended according to WFP beneficiary figures.

In Boori and Wadi Boori, confirmation on reported displacement to the area and / or to other areas remains impossible due to lack of humanitarian access.

The OCHA infographic carries a disclaimer that "all HAC return figures are to be considered as unverified".

Sudan

