South Africa: Zuma Leads SA WEF Africa Delegation

The ANC Youth League in the Free State says labour federation Cosatu's May Day rally will expose the political… Read more »

Johannesburg — PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma will lead South African delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Africa set for Durban next week. It will be held from May 3-5 under the theme, "Achieving Inclusive Growth: Responsive and Responsible Leadership." Zuma will lead a delegation consisting of 17 ministers. "South Africa is honoured to host this illustrious gathering of global leaders on behalf of the African continent and we look forward to sharing our insights and homegrown successes with the rest of the continent and the world," said Zuma. He is pleased that WEF in Africa 2017 would focus specifically on issues that include education, skills and employment; entrepreneurship; energy; infrastructure and development finance; combating, adapting to and building resilience against climate change; and science, technology and innovation. Zuma said as a developing constitutional democracy defined by triple challenge of inequality, poverty and employment, South Africa believed radical economic transformation was imperative to accelerating inclusive growth and eradicate these long standing challenges. "Our international partners and investors appreciate this historical need as they know it is key to long term sustainable development for the South African economy." It is the second time South Africa is hosting the event, following the 2015 edition in Cape Town. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.