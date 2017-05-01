Africa: My Solution to North Korea

Photo: Voa News/Wikpedia

Model of a Unha-9 rocket on display at a floral exhibition in Pyongyang (file photo).

opinion

So, both North Korea and the US are flexing and if the rhetoric is to be believed, the world is about to witness yet another unnecessary war. It doesn't help that we have two egotistical men calling the shots. Nothing good will come of this confrontation.

Only more deaths and strife and someone needs to let both Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un see that. Here's my suggestion to avert war. Show Kim some love!

Numerous studies have shown that people who don't feel loved tend to act out. It's partly why little children throw tantrums and "fake" cry just so their parents or minders can pick them up and give them some attention.

The easiest way to get most kids to do anything is to give them a toy or treat. We can use the same approach with the North Korean leader. Admittedly, he's not that easy to love. Most North Koreans are in fact terrified of him, especially after what he did to his own brother and uncle and that's understandable.

However, demonizing him doesn't help and neither do constant threats to strike his country. Instead, we can stroke his ego and "act" loving towards him. Love has a way of softening the hardest of hearts and we can try bribing or indulging Kim.

I'm sure someone can find out from his inner circle what kinds of things he likes. Is it a new jet, a fleet of fast cars or designer suits? His Birthday is not until January 8th but we can come up with something like "Kim Jong-un Appreciation Day" and present the gifts.

More billions will be spent on a full-fledged war and we can save money and lives by simply appeasing the North Korean leader. He shouldn't be the only one who gets spoiled though.

Thousands of North Koreans could use new clothes, electronics, furniture and even good food which they have been denied thanks to years of sanctions on their country.

Americans are generous and have donated to multiple causes for decades. Let's see drives to get much needed items to North Korea including beauty products, Smartphones and other cool gadgets. I'm telling you, no one will be interested in those Nuclear Weapons anymore.

We should also try and make the country feel involved and not isolated. Invite them to global summits and events, offer their students scholarships at top Western Universities.

Let the next Miss Universe be one of their own. I'm sure Trump can arrange for that! If none of this works, then we can take the next step and arrange a duel between Trump and Kim since they appear to be the ones pushing for this war.

Do you think any of Trump's children will step up to defend America when their own father famously dodged the Vietnam War draft? I don't think so.

Kim's own daughter is also too young to fight so the two men should go at it themselves instead of putting other people's children in harm's way. If Trump wins, North Korea gives up any further Nuclear ambitions. If Kim wins, we're all doomed.