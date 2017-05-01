Namibia: Performers Bring 2017 NAMAs to an Explosive End

THE 2017 Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) was an exciting musical experience that saw the two-day event ending on a high note with powerful performances.

From the throwback performance by Rafael and Pele to traditional music from Christmas as well as the timeless lyricism of Jericho, the awards show was by far the event of the year.

Guests and viewers watching at home were also treated to unforgettable moments on stage from the likes of Sean K, Micheal Pulse and gospel sensation Maranatha whose vocals and duet with South African gospel legend Rebecca Malope brought down the house.

It was clear that the week of rehearsals musicians endured before the awards show paid off, with most of them delivering perfect vocals and choreography on the big night.

The night no doubt belonged to kwaito sensation Gazza whose performance of some of the hits off the 'Pumumu' album set the Walvis Bay venue ablaze. Despite the controversy that surrounded the qualification of the album into the awards, it earned Gazza the Best Male Artist, Best Album of The Year and Best Collaboration awards. The singer was also awarded a Special Recognition award for his consistent work and musical achievements.

Other big winners on the night included Monique English who as a newcomer scooped the Best Female Artist of The Year. Doris, Young T and Oteya also had a successful night, winning two awards each.

Don't miss your weekly editions of The Namibian for interviews with winners, red carpet style and more.