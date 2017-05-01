East Africa: Gitwe University Wins EAC Inter-University Debate Competition

The University of Gitwe in Ruhango District emerged the winner of 2017 Inter-University Competition on East African Community Integration on Friday at College of Business and Economic, Gikondo Campus in Kigali.

The motion was about the "ban of the second hand clothes (chagua)."

The competition which was organised by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and EAC Affairs was also meant to educate youth about the East African Community integration agenda and give them time to share ideas on various issues about the region.

A total of 32 debaters from 16 Universities across the country participated in the competition.

The top three universities were awarded laptops, tablets, and trophies and the overall winner was the University of Gitwe.

College of Medicine and Health Sciences Nyamishaba Campus and UNILAK Kigali Campus emerged the second runners up.

Elisee Hirwa Musabimana from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences-Nyamishaba Campus was recognized as the best female speaker.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Hon. Dr Odette Nyiramirimo, a member of East African Legislative Assembly, congratulated all participating universities, adding that such debates build and sharpen the youth's knowledge on EAC integration, speaking skills and confidence.

"The exercise empowers the youth to confidently speak in public. Youth occupy a big part of the EAC citizens that's why we have to empower their potential and shape their skills. We should teach Rwandans about the EAC and available opportunities. This is an opportunity for the young people from the region to learn more so that they bring the changes to the region," Nyiramirimo said.

She called on youth to take advantage of EAC integration agenda and exploit the available opportunities to enhance the growth of Rwanda as well as the region.

David Ntambiye, the Aspire Debate National Coordinator who was Chief adjudicator of the competition, said that British parliamentary debate system was used during the competition, adding that the debate enriches the knowledge of students through the deep research about the proposed motions.

Ntambiye said that the motion about chagua was chosen for final debaters because it is the current burning issue that requires everyone's intervention, especially the young generation.

After winning the competition, Annet Mwizerwa from Gitwe University, expressed her delight saying the competition was fair and that the success comes as a result of hard working.

Presenting her views on the panel, Mwizerwa strong and confidently opposed the motion saying the government should not ban second hand clothes (chagua).

She said that government should plan how to increase import charges and decrease the taxes on Made in Rwanda instead of banning chagua.

"The more you participate in the debate, the more you become strong in speaking as Rwanda needs public speakers especially we, young ladies, who can speak. I have learnt the context of the East African Community integration," Mwizerwa said.

On the other side Bruce Niko, from UNILAK Kigali campus, supported the motion that once the government bans Changua, there will be an increase of job opportunities and the development of local textile industries.