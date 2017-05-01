Rwanda: Bizimana - Rwanda's Top Gospel Musician On His Career

interview

The recently concluded annual Easter Celebration concert by Gospel singer and piano maestro Patient Bizimana can be termed as one of the most successful gospel concerts the country has had. This is proven by the fully packed auditorium of ‘believers’ that attended the show that featured leading gospel musicians like Burundi’s Apollinaire Habonimana and Marion Shako from Kenya. With three full albums under his belt, the ‘UbwoBuntu’ singer describes his music journey as that of persistent determination. He talked to Sunday Magazine’s Sharon Kantengwa about his music career.

While many artists shun gospel music with the belief that it is not lucrative enough. What kept you going despite the harsh conditions?

I had the zeal and a target that were always pushing me going higher. I am not yet there but by the grace of God and the support from Rwandans, I have been able to stand the test of time.

What would you attribute your musical career success to?

It can be attributed to one thing, prayers. Simply prayers.

Which music artists inspire you musically?

Don Moen, Darlene Zcheck, Aime Uwimana, and Simon Kabera who have diligently used their talent to serve God.

When do you recall your lowest point in your musical career?

I cannot recall any at the moment. My journey has been more of a smooth ride, having had so many role models who kept correcting me before launching out anything.

What was the inspiration behind the Easter Celebration (East African Chapter)?

Easter celebration is a long term event that my team and I gave a target. This year's target was East Africa and I can say everything was covered by God to whom is my inspiration. The event I can say has been one of the biggest success I have had so far and the event has been growing over the years. Next year's plan is going with Pan African, where we will have the Pan African Easter celebration. Easter celebration is one of the core values of our Christian faith which is why I take it seriously. I want to be a vessel in bringing people to worship.

What lessons can you say you have derived from you musical journey?

Fixing my eyes on God the direct inspiration and do His will with humility. That way I am assured that I will stand the test of time.