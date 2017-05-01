South Africa: EFF Statement on May Day

press release

The EFF marks the International Workers Day as first and foremost a socialist and communist holiday that must be associated with the vision of worker's freedom expressed in the Communist Manifesto. This vision is that ultimately true freedom from capitalist exploitation is where the means of production are socialised to benefit society as a whole, and not just a few families.

As we mark workers day, we call on workers to unite and reject all ideologies and tendencies that seek to fracture them. Only through workers' unity will real wages be won across all sectors. We call on Trade Union movements to prioritise worker's interests and not the interests and careers of politicians. Workers' power must at all times be marshalled against the capitalists and all the conditions that perpetuate worker's exploitation.

South African capitalism is still steeped in colonial racism where black workers continue to be pain lower wages than their white counterparts for the same jobs. This is also the case amongst women; men get paid more wages than women for the same job.

The colonial apartheid legacy of job reservations, cheap labour system and under-education has not been uprooted. Majority of black workers continue to earn salve wages without any opportunities for educational development. This is in particular the case with farm, mine, domestic and retail workers, including petrol attendants and security guards.

In addition, many workers have been subjected to precarious contracts where they work permanently as temporal workers without benefits like medical aid and pensions.



The government of the day has done nothing to change these conditions and has only satisfied itself with looting the public purse whilst dividing workers and destroying their trade unions with factionalism that only benefits the career opportunities of politicians.

We declare that only through the unapologetic implementation of the EFF Seven Cardinal Pillars that include nationalisation of mines, banks, the expropriation of land without compensation, free quality education and healthcare, will genuine workers freedom be realised in our country.