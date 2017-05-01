Nigeria: Ecobank - We'll Continue to Sponsor Okpekpe Race

Ecobank Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group has pledged to continue with its partnership with organisers of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race to ensure it attains a gold label status from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Managing Director of Ecobank, Charles Kie, stated this last week when he met with organisers of the event at the bank's headquarters in Lagos.

Kie said that the objective of the organisers of the race matches that of Ecobank and assures the bank will continue to throw its weight behind the race as its Official Bank.

"I want to use this opportunity to state here that Ecobank fully endorse this competition and will like to assure you that we will continue to be associated with the Okpekpe International Road Race," he said.

He said Ecobank identifies sports as fulcrum and key component of economic development of the Africa continent and therefore partners sporting events with continental appeal that creates opportunities for African youths to converge on healthy and competitive basis.

"Let me state here that we are proud sponsors of the Okpekpe International Road Race. We are impressed and excited with the participation of both local and international athletes from across the continent. We assure you that we will continue to be associated with this mutually beneficial initiative. You will attest that this is the fourth edition of the Okpekpe International Road Race we are partnering. We hope this year's edition will be better.

"This is also the guiding principle of our Corporate Social Responsibility and sponsorship activities. Our main focus is to give back and contribute effectively to the communities in which we operate. Ecobank is a responsible and caring corporate citizen assisting communities and underprivileged groups to enhance their lives. We also encourage creativity and excellence among youths in Africa, while also fostering integration within the regions of the continent,' he further stated.

This year's race will hold on Saturday May 13, 2017 in Okpekpe, a town in Etsakor East Local Government Area of Edo State. It is located about 25 kilometres northeast of Auchi.

It is the only road race in Nigeria that is recognised by both the IAAF and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) because its race course has been measured by an accredited measurer using the approved calibrated method.

The race is organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, leaders in sports marketing and hospitality business in Nigeria.

Last year, Kenyan duo of Simon Cheprot and Polline Wanjiku Njeru came first in the male and female categories respectively. They went home with $15,000 prize money each after finishing in a record time of 29min: 48sec and 33min: 53sec respectively.