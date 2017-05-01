28 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Working to Enhance Diaspora Engagement in Tourism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Ethiopian members of diaspora are right now taking part in a good number of tourism infrastructure projects across the country. This was recently disclosed by Culture and Tourism Ministry Diaspora Office. Accordingly, some 500 members of diaspora have already engaged in tourism infrastructure development .

The Ethiopian Herald talked to one of diaspora members Tamirat Zewde who owns a 2 -Star hotel at Bishoftu town , Oromia State.

According to him, the hotel has created over 54 permanent and temporary jobs in the town. " I am very pleased to support my native home and fellow citizens in such investment."

Responding to questions related to bureaucratic red tap, he said he had gone through hard times while constructing the hotel, " I think the major bottlenecks for me at that time were maladministration and lack of necessary infrastructure."

However, he said : " If we are talking about the current investment situation in the country, it is encouraging and inspiring to any member of diaspora. There is now well developed infrastructure than 15 years ago."

For his part , Ministry of Culture and Tourism Diaspora Office Head Muluneh Matewos noted that the government is doing its level best to tap the diaspora potential in supporting the national development drive.

For instance ,he said various annual and monthly events including artistic programs and exhibitions have been staged by the ministry at home and abroad to familiarize the diaspora with investment opportunities in homeland.

As to Muluneh , the ministry also encourages those diasporas who are keen to visit cultural, historical and natural touristic destinations in the country. " The visit will for sure inspire them to invest in tourism than anything else."

Besides,organizing series of meetings ,the ministry also sends over 3,000 hard and soft copy as well as audiovisual materials to the members of diaspora in a bid to promote tourism in every quarter.

There are 3,000 diaspora investors in various nationwide investment projects,it was learnt.

Ethiopia

Deep Sea Mining Could Help Develop Mass Solar Energy

Scientists have just discovered massive amounts of a rare metal called tellurium, a key element in cutting-edge solar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.