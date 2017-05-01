Ethiopia: Ministry Working to Enhance Diaspora Engagement in Tourism

Ethiopian members of diaspora are right now taking part in a good number of tourism infrastructure projects across the country. This was recently disclosed by Culture and Tourism Ministry Diaspora Office. Accordingly, some 500 members of diaspora have already engaged in tourism infrastructure development .

The Ethiopian Herald talked to one of diaspora members Tamirat Zewde who owns a 2 -Star hotel at Bishoftu town , Oromia State.

According to him, the hotel has created over 54 permanent and temporary jobs in the town. " I am very pleased to support my native home and fellow citizens in such investment."

Responding to questions related to bureaucratic red tap, he said he had gone through hard times while constructing the hotel, " I think the major bottlenecks for me at that time were maladministration and lack of necessary infrastructure."

However, he said : " If we are talking about the current investment situation in the country, it is encouraging and inspiring to any member of diaspora. There is now well developed infrastructure than 15 years ago."

For his part , Ministry of Culture and Tourism Diaspora Office Head Muluneh Matewos noted that the government is doing its level best to tap the diaspora potential in supporting the national development drive.

For instance ,he said various annual and monthly events including artistic programs and exhibitions have been staged by the ministry at home and abroad to familiarize the diaspora with investment opportunities in homeland.

As to Muluneh , the ministry also encourages those diasporas who are keen to visit cultural, historical and natural touristic destinations in the country. " The visit will for sure inspire them to invest in tourism than anything else."

Besides,organizing series of meetings ,the ministry also sends over 3,000 hard and soft copy as well as audiovisual materials to the members of diaspora in a bid to promote tourism in every quarter.

There are 3,000 diaspora investors in various nationwide investment projects,it was learnt.