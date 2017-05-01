Ethiopia: Diaspora in Belgium Discuss All Round National Dev't

Ethiopian Diaspora in Belgium recently discussed Ethiopia's recent economic, social and political affairs while marking the 6th anniversary of the commencement of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

On the occasion, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Benelux and Baltic countries and to the European Union Teshome Toga briefed the Diaspora on the current status of GERD, public mobilization and activities underway to sustain the socio-economic and political renaissance of the nation.

The Ambassador also discussed last year's political unrest, the ongoing deep reform and the diplomatic ties between neighboring countries with the Diaspora.

He said the political unrest in some parts of Oromia, Amhara and SNNP was instigated in the pretext of identity questions, border demarcation and Addis Ababa Integrated Master Plan.

Lack of good governance, abuse of power, unequal distribution of wealth and youth unemployment were the main causes of the political unrest, he stressed.

The government has held a nationwide discussions starting from community levels up to the cabinet of ministers to control the situation, he said, adding based on the constitution, the government has declared state of emergency to reverse the situation.

As to him, world leaders official visit to Ethiopia and the peaceful international conferences held in country attested as the nation reclaimed stability. Despite the unrest, the Ethiopian economy is projected to grow by 8.5 per cent on average this fiscal year, he added.

Apart from diplomatic relations, Ambassador Teshome said Ethiopia has achieved successful diplomatic ties. "Since the Eritrean government has continued supporting terrorists to destabilize our country and the region, Ethiopia is obliged to assess and take measures based on the activities of the regime in Eritrea without harming the people to people relations," he said.

For their part, the participants have called on the government to give due attention to the child abduction in Gambela and Tigray states by groups in South Sudan and the Eritrean regime.

They also urged the government to take swift measures to tackle corruption and other malpractices.

Meanwhile, the GERD Coordination Office in Belgium has presented its report and admitted that it has not done successful work beyond introducing itself to the Diaspora last year.

It also called on all the Diaspora community to come together and contribute to the development of the country. The Diaspora community has purchased GERD bond worth 140,400 Birr.