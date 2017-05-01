Ethiopia: Utilizing Support Accordingly

Ethiopia steps up its economic development endeavor and strives to brake away from poverty and related challenges by using all possible catalytic mechanisms. It has managed to register fast economic development by its own capacity , emphasizing on poverty alleviation and implementing climate resilient green economy strategy .

In fact , over the past years, Ethiopia has been engaged in various infrastructure development undertakings. The railway networks,roads , hydro power dams, residential houses, sugar development projects and industrial and agro- industrial parks are the major development- oriented pushes forward.

While Ethiopia implements these multifaceted mega and medium projects, many development partners have contributed a pivotal role for the realization of its projects. And they have still continued to fill the gaps in the progress following the nation's call for support.

Above all, to promote economic growth and address poverty and related bottlenecks in many areas concerted efforts are underway. Besides the government's and citizens aspiration and determination and thirst for economic development, continental and international organizations, among other development partners, have rallied behind the realization of Ethiopia's various poverty alleviation projects.

For the fact that Ethiopia still needs development partners to uplift its citizens standard of living and growth in general. There are still citizens who live below the poverty line and are vulnerable to food insecurity as they depend on subsistence farming. It needs partners who contribute to the effort being taken in addressing the problem.

In this case, WFO, EU's and other organizations' financial and technical cooperation support have greatly helped the nation's ambitious economic developmental progress. Currently, several projects have been carried out in the country, focusing on infrastructure development, food security, capacity building among others by various partners. They invest significant resources to develop the agricultural sector. They are helping smallholder farmers doing promotion works and funding as well as filling gaps of sensitive areas with people in need.

Most importantly, the successful implementation of early projects have brought fruits and has become a cornerstone for the newly established projects. They are showcases for nation's future development and middle income status realization.

Moreover, the expansion of road and railway networks across the country and its neighbors play a pivotal role not only in connecting most remote rural communities by accessing to basic services and markets but also integrating regional economic cooperation. They have played a huge role in both local and regional connections of course.

Specially, recognizing them as key development tools , the government has been aggressively engaged in expanding and making accessible sustainable energy services as well as renewable energy production for the off grid areas of the country. Because without availing energy to the rural community , the nation could hardly achieve its targets. Access to clean water; will reduce the trek searching for water and prevents the risk of water born disease. Besides, expanding clean water access is a fundamental one for nation's future prosperity as well.

Moreover, railway, expressway roads, among other projects, have been carried out by loan -granted and related support. Today, despite their economic development contribution, they have immense and immeasurable contribution to nation's becoming influential in the region and in the international scenario too . They have become backbone for mega projects , small and medium size industries as a means for import- export commodities transport facilitation in particular and stepping up industrialization move in general.

Apart from achieving the intended development goals, these successfully achieved projects have created jobs for thousands of citizens and enhanced the nation's transportation systems. They are playing their own share in realizing the middle income vision.

In sum, Ethiopia, has to use its untapped resources , natural, cultural, man-made among other heritages, at maximum efforts to sustain its economic development. Of course due to financial resource limitations, support from development partners is highly significant. But only relying, on development partners support will not fully address our goals accordingly. Yet we still need partners' strong support to root-out backwardness speedily, even if the nation has brought into play mega projects like GERD flexing its own muscle. The government and citizens should join hands than ever for the betterment of the nation.