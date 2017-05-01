Rwanda: Police Arrest 4 Suspects in Murder of Kicukiro Businesswoman

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has arrested four suspects in the recent murder of businesswoman Christine Iribagiza in Kicukiro and a gatekeeper in Gacuriro of Gasabo District, arresting four prime suspects including a woman.

Iribagiza was found strangled in her house in Gaseke, Niboye Sector in Kicukiro District on the morning of April 13, while the gateman identified as Fabrice Mazimpaka was killed in the same manner on the morning of April 24.

The suspects, who were paraded during a press briefing, yesterday, are identified as Bertin Majyambere, 48, Hassan Sumayire Hatungineza alias Fils and his wife Grace Dushimimana, and a motorcyclist called Benjamin Ingabire.

RNP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Theos Badege said that the quartet in the two murders was arrested separately in Kigali.

ACP Badege said that "investigations into the murders were conducted day and night and conclusive findings indicate that the two separate inhuman acts were coordinated by both Majyambere and Sumayire."

Thorough investigations indicate that while Sumayire, a former employee of Iribagiza, was serving his two-year sentence in Kimironko prison for theft, he sold the idea to Majyambere to steal from his former employer (Iribagiza).

Majyambere had been convicted of killing his young brother and handed a ten-year sentence, which he completed on April 9, three days before he again allegedly committed a similar crime.

On the fateful day, together with Dushimimana, at about 8am, they forcefully entered into the gate of Iribagiza, handcuffed her gatekeeper identified as Mpayimana Fidele, whom they left for the dead, and proceeded to the house and into the bedroom where they found the deceased, strangled her, stole her jewelry and Rwf80, 000.

In a similar incident in Gacuriro, both Majyambere and Sumayire, in an attempted to access an apartment in Ururembo Village in Kinyinya Sector, they strangled the gatekeeper and stole three flat screens and decoders.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist - Benjamin Ingabire - who also admitted that he was transporting Majyambere since his release from prison on April 9, after completing his sentence, is said to be the brain behind the Gacuriro theft after selling the idea to Majyambere that there were electronics in the apartment.

The television sets and decoders were also recovered.

What suspects say

Meanwhile, Majyambere confirmed police investigation reports, when asked by journalists.

"Previously, I had an understanding with Iribagiza's gatekeeper (Mpayimana Fidele) to steal her benz car. When we reached there he became stubborn like her boss. I told her boss to give me US$25, 000 which I was told she had in the house and she refused; so strangled her with a bedsheet with the help of Sumayire, who held her legs," Majyambere said.

While expressing his regret for not killing Mpayimana Fidele, whom he left unconscious thinking that he was dead, Majyambere said: "my intention was to kill like one thousand people."

In narrating how they also killed a gatekeeper in Gacuriro, he said "he became stubborn."

ACP Badege commended the role the general public play in facilitating successful investigations.

"In almost all investigations, there is involvement of the people. Similarly, in these two murder cases, the people were the first to report the cases, and we tailored different information from various people, which led investigators to these prime suspects, and even to recover some of what was stolen," ACP Badege said.

He said that the suspects are facing three criminal charges; forming a criminal gang, which attracts a sentence of between five and seven years under articles 681 and 682 of the penal code; theft with violence under article 302; and murder, which is a life sentence under article 140.