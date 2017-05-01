Sudan: President Al-Bashir - National Accord Government Will Be Announced Next Week

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress pointed out that the new national accord government will be announced in the next week.

In his address at the inaugural sitting of the fourth session of the General Conference of the National Congress, President Al-Bashir hoped that formation of the new government will be the first step to transfer the national dialogue's outcome into action programs that are aimed for realizing comprehensive renaissance and meeting the citizens' demands.

He called on the people to support the upcoming national accord government and its programs for implementing outcome of the national dialogue.

President Al-Bashir indicated that the new government comes in an atmosphere which is full with hope and optimism and when the country is enjoying security and stability.

He referred to the openness witnessed in Sudan's foreign relations, a matter that has put in the heart of the Arab and Islamic nation and contributing positively to realization of the common interests.

President Al-Bashir also pointed to the progress achieved in the relations with the European countries and the United States for realizing the joint interests.

He stressed that the government is working to realize the people's aspiration through the adopted programs and policies.

He praised the sister and friendly countries that are supporting Sudan and its stances in all occasions.