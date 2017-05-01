Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Studies Are Being Conducted to Formulate Permanent Constitutions

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, announced that the party's organs are engaged in studies on formulation of the permanent constitution and building bigger political entities toward supporting the political and societal security and stability, the political pluralism, the peaceful practicing of power and the move for new horizons.

Addressing the opening sitting of the fourth session of the General Conference of the National Congress Friday, President Al-Bashir said that the National Congress is about to finalize a clear-cut and inclusive program of determined goals and commitments to realize reform in the party and the state.

He tackled in his address the achievements scored at the party and state's levels in the first half of the current session despite the challenges, indicating that what have been realized had enabled the country to maintain its security and stability and to achieve considerable rate of growth in all fields through a structural reform that was based on political will, societal satisfaction and continuous reform.