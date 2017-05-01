28 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Studies Are Being Conducted to Formulate Permanent Constitutions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, announced that the party's organs are engaged in studies on formulation of the permanent constitution and building bigger political entities toward supporting the political and societal security and stability, the political pluralism, the peaceful practicing of power and the move for new horizons.

Addressing the opening sitting of the fourth session of the General Conference of the National Congress Friday, President Al-Bashir said that the National Congress is about to finalize a clear-cut and inclusive program of determined goals and commitments to realize reform in the party and the state.

He tackled in his address the achievements scored at the party and state's levels in the first half of the current session despite the challenges, indicating that what have been realized had enabled the country to maintain its security and stability and to achieve considerable rate of growth in all fields through a structural reform that was based on political will, societal satisfaction and continuous reform.

Sudan

Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Darfur Donate Solar Equipment to Women Business Centre in IDP Camp

Rwanda Police peacekeepers serving as Individual Police Officers (IPOs) under the African Union-United Nations hybrid… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.