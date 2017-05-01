Somalia: Galmudug Presidential Vote Postponed for 3rd Time

The electoral commission of Galmudug Presidential election has on Saturday agreed to postpone again the long-anticipated poll in the region, to enable a more inclusive process.

The chairman of the electoral body Mohamed Hassan Gellle confirmed to Radio Shabelle the postponement of the election which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, 30th April.

The central government of Somalia in Mogadishu is playing a meditation role in the talks between Galmudug state and its rival armed moderate Islamist group Ahlu Sunna.

The group remains in control of large swathes of territory in central Somalia, including Dusamareeb town, which is assigned as the official capital town of Galmudug state.