Sudan: FM - Coming Period Will Witness Exchange of Visits With U.S. Officials

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kamal Ismail said the coming period will witness exchange of visits between the Sudanese officials and their US counterparts , a matter that, will contribute to assessment of situations in Sudan to complete the final lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Ambassador Ismail interviewed by SUNA said lifting of sanctions will give Sudan the right for natural membership in the international organizations as the country will benefit from funding, development projects and others.

On reaction of the international community concerning hosting of the southern refugees and allowing the delivery of relief materials to the State of South Sudan, the minister has pointed out that Sudan has been working for maintaining of peace in Southern Sudan directly or via IGAD.

'Sudan has hosted a big number of the southern refugees and provided them with all kinds of assistances, adding that the President of the Republic has donated 10,000 tons of sorghum to ease the impacts of famine in that country, besides opening of a number of border crossings to access the delivery of relief assistances to the needy in South Sudan' the minister stressed.

He concluded that the regional and international aid agencies have appreciated Sudan's stance in this connection.