1 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Immigration Withdraws 518 Officers From 5 Airports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Omeiza Ajayi

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has announced the withdrawal of 518 officers and men of the service from five international airports as part of efforts to curtail sharp practices of the personnel.

Spokesman of the service, James Sunday, in a statement, yesterday, gave the names of the airports as Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport; and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

"The deployment, which is part of the reforms aimed at bringing positive change of attitude to work among the officers and men, became necessary against the backdrop of sharp practices and in an effort to curtail same," he said.

According to him, the massive deployment is also to reduce the number of officers and men in these formations by half for efficient service delivery and to enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

"The Comptroller General is, therefore, calling on all officers and men of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to align with the change mantra and eliminate every unnecessary bureaucracy in the course of rendering services to the public".

Nigeria

House of Reps Committee Recalls Oil Stakeholders Over Missing Revenue

Following their "unconvincing" response at the initial stage of inquiry, the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.