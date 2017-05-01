Somalia: Govt and Partners Prepare Ground for Partnership Agreement

The Federal Government of Somalia met international partners at a high level meeting today in Mogadishu to prepare for the 11 May 2017 London Conference on Somalia.

The meeting presented senior FGS officials with an opportunity to share their policy priorities and discuss the basis for a high-level partnership agreement to be agreed in London between Somalia and its international partners.

This agreement will cover a range of issues, including a security pact; support for drought response and economic recovery; and political priorities including the constitutional review process and a democratization process leading to one-person, one-vote elections in 2020.

Participants praised the recent political agreement that was reached by the country's top federal and state government leaders on a new architecture for Somalia's national security forces. This agreement will provide the basis for the gradual transfer of lead responsibility for the country's security to Somali security forces in the coming years.

"Today's meeting was an important step towards reaching a high-level partnership agreement at the upcoming London Conference on Somalia.

The London Conference is a major opportunity to accelerate reform, strengthen the partnership between the international community and Somalia, and set out shared priorities for the coming years to help give the Somali people the future they deserve" said the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, Michael Keating.

"The challenges facing the people of Somalia are formidable. They include effective response to the drought, creating jobs and building a more resilient economy, improving security and containing violence, and a process to resolve constitutional issues to ensure greater stability and a strong federal state.

The key to success is reconciliation among Somalis, as well as coherent and sustained support from the international community around Somali priorities."

Next month's London Conference on Somalia will be a unique opportunity to secure high-level international support for Somalia at a critical stage in its ongoing security, political and economic transition.