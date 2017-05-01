Somalia: KDF Air Strikes Blamed for Casualties in Somalia

A Somali official blamed Kenyan air forces for carrying out air strikes against civilians targets in southern Somalia, killing innocent people and livestock.

Speaking with Radio Shabelle, Sahal Moallim Aden, the deputy commissioner of El Wak district said there were many civilians, camels and goats killed by KDF raids in Gedo region.

He added Kenyan warplanes fighting Al-Shaabab militants in the southern regions have bombed residential areas, and inflicted heavy losses on the locals, mainly herders.

Moallim called on Somalia's Federal government to communicate with Kenyan defense ministry over stopping of the frequent airstrikes in Gedo region which left dozens dead.