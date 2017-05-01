29 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC General Conference Concludes Sessions, Issues Final Communique

Khartoum — The 4th National Congress General Conference concluded, Saturday, sessions and issued its final communique , at the Fairs Ground, in Burri area.

The conference, which its conclusion session addressed by the President of the Republic, the NC Chairman, Omer Al-Basher has approved the recommendations which were issued by its specialized committees represented in the performance of the executive, legislative, political, economic and external relations committees.

The conferees renewed the NC commitment to develop cooperation with the regional and international groupings in fighting terrorism and human trafficking, narcotics, total destruction weapons, extremism and respect of human rights.

The conference assured the expansion of Sudan external relations via the effective diplomatic presence in Arab, Islamic and African countries besides supporting relations with the West and the US.

Sudan

