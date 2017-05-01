29 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Receives Delegations From Niger, Burkina Faso and Comoros

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the NC Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed has received message from the Chairman of the ruling party in Republic of Niger. The message was delivered to Engineer, Hammed by a delegation from the Republic of Niger, Saturday, at the NC HQs chaired by the Party Secretary General.

The message dealt with the development of relations between the two ruling parties in the context of the agreement signed between them earlier.

Meanwhile, the NC official received a delegation representing the ruling party in Burkina Faso and Comoros.

