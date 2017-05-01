Eritrean Women Most Active in Labor Force - World Atlas

Asmara — World Atlas reported that Eritrean women are among the top ten countries in the world for most active in the labor force.

The report that was published on April 24 disclosed that 80% of Eritrean women are actively engaged in different activities and that their performance ranked ninth surpassing Iceland which stood tenth in the list.

According to the report, Tanzania stood first while Madagascar, Rwanda, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Malawi and Nepal stood 3rd to 8th respectively.

The report further indicated that the active participation of the Eritrean women in socio-economic development was the outcome of the government's policy of ensuring women's economic emancipation.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Eritrea has given the required attention to women's rights, including gender equality and the eradication of harmful practices.