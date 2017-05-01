Nigeria: 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army Gets New Commander

Brig.-Gen. Garba Audu has assumed office as the Commander of the 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Bama, Borno.

Audu took over from Col. Adamu Laka, who is proceeding on strategic course at the National Defence University, Pakistan.

Lt.-Col. Samuel Kinsley the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Department said this in a statement in Maiduguri.

According to Kinsley, Audu is a member of the 37th Regular Course of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy and commissioned into the Nigerian Army Amour Corps.

Until his appointment, he was Deputy Director, Safety at the Department of Standard and Evaluation, Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brig.- Gen. Victor Ezugwu has organised a farewell luncheon in honour of the former commander according to the statement.

Ezugwu while bidding Laka farewell, commended him for his bravery, dedication, commitment to work and professionalism.

He welcomed the new Commander, 21 Brigade, Brigadier General Audu, to 7 Division in particular and Operation Lafiya Dole in general.

He expressed optimism that the new Brigade Commander would excel in the discharge of his duties given his antecedence as a veteran in ECOMOG, Liberia. (NAN)