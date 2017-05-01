1 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army Gets New Commander

Tagged:

Related Topics

Brig.-Gen. Garba Audu has assumed office as the Commander of the 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Bama, Borno.

Audu took over from Col. Adamu Laka, who is proceeding on strategic course at the National Defence University, Pakistan.

Lt.-Col. Samuel Kinsley the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Department said this in a statement in Maiduguri.

According to Kinsley, Audu is a member of the 37th Regular Course of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy and commissioned into the Nigerian Army Amour Corps.

Until his appointment, he was Deputy Director, Safety at the Department of Standard and Evaluation, Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brig.- Gen. Victor Ezugwu has organised a farewell luncheon in honour of the former commander according to the statement.

Ezugwu while bidding Laka farewell, commended him for his bravery, dedication, commitment to work and professionalism.

He welcomed the new Commander, 21 Brigade, Brigadier General Audu, to 7 Division in particular and Operation Lafiya Dole in general.

He expressed optimism that the new Brigade Commander would excel in the discharge of his duties given his antecedence as a veteran in ECOMOG, Liberia. (NAN)

Nigeria

House of Reps Committee Recalls Oil Stakeholders Over Missing Revenue

Following their "unconvincing" response at the initial stage of inquiry, the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.