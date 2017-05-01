30 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Health Situation in Eastern Sudan's Tokar 'Stable'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tokar — The health situation in Tokar in Red Sea state has become stable, according to the locality's commissioner.

The Commissioner of Tokar locality, Mekki Abdallah Mohamed, told Radio Dabanga on Friday that although the hospital of Tokar did receive new patients suffering from a high fever the day before, the situation can be called stable.

He said that the authorities of Tokar carried out an anti-fly spraying campaign on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Tokar Hospital received more than 60 patients, suspected to suffer from haemorrhagic fever.

The commissioner strongly denied the spread of haemorrhagic fever in the area. He told Radio Dabanga on Wednesday that a medical team arrived in the locality and confirmed that "these fevers are normal in the summer, including malaria".

Viral haemorrhagic fevers

Viral haemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are a diverse group of animal and human illnesses in which fever and haemorrhage are caused by several distinct families of viruses. These include the Ebola and Marburg, Lassa fever, and yellow fever viruses. VHFs affect many organs, damage blood vessels, and affect the body's ability to regulate itself. Some VHFs cause mild disease, but some, like Ebola or Marburg, cause severe disease and death.

In 2012, a yellow fever epidemic spread in Darfur. According to the UN World Health Organisation it was "Africa's worst in decades". Between September and December, 732 cases of yellow fever were reported in Darfur, including 165 deaths.

Several parts of Sudan were hit by haemorrhagic fever in 2014. The disease spread as well in Red Sea state, "but the state government and health authorities have imposed a blackout on the disease, which kills people in eastern Sudan on a daily basis," activists told this station in June that year.

Sudan

Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Darfur Donate Solar Equipment to Women Business Centre in IDP Camp

Rwanda Police peacekeepers serving as Individual Police Officers (IPOs) under the African Union-United Nations hybrid… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.