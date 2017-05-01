Sudan: South Darfur Survey - Hundreds Mentally Ill

Nyala — A survey conducted by the Department of Social Welfare in South Darfur has showed a significant increase in the number of mentally ill people in the region.

Social researcher Mohamed Abaker Eisa told the press in the South Darfur capital of Nyala on Thursday that the war and the harsh economic conditions have caused many neurological and mental disorders.

"Preliminary results of the survey revealed that at least 423 people in South Darfur are mentally ill.

"The spread of madmen in the streets of Nyala may be very dangerous," he warned, and pointed to the importance of establishing a special section for mental and neurological patients at the Nyala Teaching Hospital.

"There is not a single clinic for psychiatric disorders in the state, which has greatly exacerbated the conditions of the patients, and forced many families to send their mentally ill relatives to El Tijani El Mahi Psychiatric Hospital in Khartoum," he said.