30 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia - Unknown Gunmen Kill Two Civilians Marka City

Unknown gunmen have shot dead and killed two civilians in the southern port city of Marka, the regional capital of Lower Shabelle region on Saturday night.

According to the eyewitnesses, the men who were Khat traders were killed inside their houses in the seaside town by suspected Al shabaab assassins armed with pistols.

The culprits managed to escape the area, before the arrival of the security forces.

Local Police authorities cordoned off the scene, and began an investigation into the incident.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killing of the two civilians in Marka.

