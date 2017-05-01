30 April 2017

Somalia: Officials Deny Presidential Convoy Involved in Fatal Road Accident

The commanders of the 60th battalion of Somali National Army have vehemently denied reports that the Presidential convoy killed a civilian around the Palace, Villa Somalia in Mogadishu 23rd April.

The accident has resulted in the death of one person and injured mother, Fatima Ali.

Somali National Army officials confirmed that the fatal accident was involved by the 6th Battalion of the presidential guards, distancing the Presidential convoy from the tragic incident.

Abdiqani Abdullah, an army officer who was assigned to the hospitalized victims gave more details about how the accident took place in front the heavily guarded Presidential palace last week.

"There are two convoys in Villa Somalia, one specific to the President and other to the Presidential security guards. The vehicle that involved in the incident is belonged to the demining team," he said.

Lieutenant colonel Omar Abdirahman, the commander of the 60th battalion of SNA has confirmed that the President was outside the country at the time of the fatal road accident.

