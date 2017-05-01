30 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Indonesia Foils Smuggling of 8 Somalis From Malaysia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Indonesian Navy has thwarted an attempt to smuggle eight Somali citizens using an Indonesian boat from Malaysia through Bagan Asahan waters in North Sumatra.

"The navy patrol captured an unnamed vessel at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday," Head of public relations and the Directorate General of Immigration at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights Agung Sampurno said on Saturday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Agung said the captain and crew had jumped into the mangrove forest carrying the passports of eight Somali refugees who had allegedly come from Malaysia.

Agung also said that the Merauke Immigration Office on April 16 had prevented the smuggling of five Senegalese nationals into Papua New Guinea (PNG) through a traditional exit route from Sota, Papua.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there were 150,845 refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia as of March 2017.There are about 14,000 refugees in Indonesia, residing at immigration detention centers, community houses and elsewhere."Indonesia is located between a refugee-receiving country, Malaysia, and a country that has ratified the UN convention on refugees, Australia, which makes Indonesia vulnerable to getting refugees from both countries," Agung said.

Somalia

Nation Reaches Tipping Point

Somalia is at a tipping point. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.