Somalia: Al-Shabaab Briefly Seizes Town From Somali Forces

Truck-loads of Gun-toting Fighters from Al-Shabaab briefly took over town near Somalia's border with Ethiopia, military official said on Sunday.

The militants have seized control of Wajid, a strategic town in Bakool region, about 305Km southwest of Mogadishu following an attack on the bases of the Somali and Ethiopian troops.

A Somali military officer in the region, told Radio Shabelle that the fighters launched the attack under cover of darkness, forcing soldiers to withdraw into nearby army stations.

Residents reported hearing gunfire and explosions during the attack as militants stormed and took control of several significant government checkpoints in the town.

According to a report by pro-Al-Shabaab media outlets, Al-Shabaab fighters have took control of the town for hours and withdrew after they seized weapons from Somali forces.

Latest reports from the town indicate that Somali soldiers along with Ethiopian forces are now back in control, and the situation returned to normal, with business resumed operating.