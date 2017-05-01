30 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: IED Blast Hits Passengers Bus Outside Mogadishu

A roadside bomb exploded and killed at least two people in a minibus on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday morning, an eyewitness said.

The land mine struck the passenger bus after missing Somali army convoy at Shabelle University vicinity. Three people were wounded in the attack, and rushed to hospitals.

No group has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion ripped through the bus.

The Police blamed Al shabaab for the bomb, which was the latest in series of IED attacks on the main road between Somali capital and Afgooye district in Lower Shabelle region.

Civilians often have been suffering casualties in the conflict in the long-chaotic Horn of Africa country over the past two decades.

Now hundreds of thousands of Somalis are on the move as a drought threatens roughly half of the country's population of 12 million.

