South Africa: Whitelock Cited After Elbow Incident

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock has been cited for alleged foul play during their Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Whitelock is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(a) Striking another Player with the elbow, during the match.

The referee for the match, Federico Anselmi, issued a yellow card for the incident which occurred in the 71st minute.

Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Monday, May 1 at 10:30 via video-conference.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

Source: Sport24