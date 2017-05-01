1 May 2017

Nigeria: Dickson - Their Welfare Remains a Top Priority

As workers in Bayelsa State join their counterparts around the world to celebrate the 2017 International Workers Day often referred to as May Day, the state Governor, Seriake Dickson, has restated his administration desire to improve on their welfare. He stated that improving their welfare is key in order to encourage them to be more productive and offer their best to the government and the state in general. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the governor also disclosed that his government has put in place measures to strengthen the state civil service and further boost the capacity of its workforce.

He enjoined the workers to accept the challenges they had to face in the verification exercise embarked on by the administration aimed at sanitising the system and fish out those who for long has derailed the ideals of the civil service and retarded its growth.

Dickson who used the opportunity to remind the workers of the importance of discipline in the service, equally assured them of prompt payment of salaries within the availability of the state government resources.

