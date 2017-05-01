30 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Eslah Al-Aan( Reform Now) Affirms Participation in National Accord Government

Khartoum — The leading figure at Al-Eslah Al-an (Reform Now) Movement, Dr. Osama Tawfig has affirmed his party's participation in the National Accord Government which will be announced during the two coming days.

Dr. Tawfig said in press statements to SUNA that the participation comes in the context of the principle for formation of constitutional opposition, ruling out any disagreement, within the party, in this connection.

He said he is against the opposition that calls for non-lifting of the US sanctions imposed on the country, describing it as irrational.

