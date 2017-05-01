30 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Attorney General Lauds Efforts of North Darfur State to Set Up General Prosecutions At Localities

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed has commended efforts of North Darfur State to establish general prosecutions in the 17 Localities of the State, stressing his readiness to set up new prosecutions if the Governor was of the opinion that it was necessary in some areas.

This came when the Attorney General received in his office, Sunday, th Governor of North Darfur State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif.

The Attorney General underscored concern with achievement of justice, imposition of rule of law and the state authority through the pre-trail procedures carried out by the general prosecution.

Judge. Omer assured North Darfur State Governor of spread of general prosecutors in all State localities during the coming period.

He pledged establishment of new prosecutions in all administrative units in which police and courts exist as well as establishment of specialized prosecutions in fields of human trafficking , smuggling and customs.

Governor of North Darfur State, on his part, affirmed readiness to fully cooperate with the General Prosecution during the coming stage.

He underlined importance of setting up specialized prosecutions for human trafficking, smuggling and narcotics.

Abdul-Wahid extended invitation to the Attorney General to visit North Darfur State to stand on efforts made by the State to provide buildings and houses for prosecutions and the prosecutors.

