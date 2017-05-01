Sudan: Continuity of Cooperation Between Kassala State and British International Development Fund Discussed

Kassala — The Acting Wali (Governor) of Kassala State Majzoub Abu Musa has discussed with the delegation of UN organizations the possibility of cooperation continuation in the programs being implemented by UNICEF, FAO and the World Food Program, which are supported by the British Government's International Development Programme through the community-economically consolidated project, which is to end by the end of this year

The meeting reviewed the activities, programs and projects achieved during the last three years and the significant breakthroughs made by the project in the fields of water, children, women and education, particularly the education of girls, especially in the northern localities of the state.

"We hope that the project will continue for a new period, especially that there have been significant and tangible successes achieved at the level of localities and communities targeted in the past years," said the acting Wali Kassala. He thanked the British government and foreign organizations for standing alongside the state during the floods last year.

For his part, the Head of the delegation and Director of the Office of the United Kingdom's International Development Programme Chris Michael, said that the purpose of their visit to the state was to notify the state government with the end of the project by the end of this year, stressing at the same time provision of their contribution through the British government to support the various state projects. He expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of the state government through its various sectors in the implementation of the project programs.