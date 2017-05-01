Sudan: AOAD General Assembly Unanimously Elects Prof. Al-Dekhairi As Its New Director General

Khartoum — The fifth General Assembly of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) unanimously elected Sunday Prof. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed Al-Dekhairi, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Sudan as the AOAD new Director-General for the period 2017-2021, succeeding Dr. Tarig bin Musa Al-Zadjali, who assumed the position during the period 2009-2017, in the presence of the Assistant Secretary-General responsible for the file at the Arab League Dr. Kamal Hassan Ali and the Ministers of Agriculture or their representative and members of the AOAD General Assembly.

It should be noted that this is the first time that Sudan has been the Director General of the Organization since it started its work in its headquarters in Khartoum in 1972.

Prof. Al-Dekhairi is considered as one of the most famous agricultural economists in the Arab world. He received his doctorate in agricultural economics from the Technical University of Munich in 1997 and a master's degree in agricultural economics from the State University of Washington, Bellman, USA in 1987.

Prof. Al-Dekhairi served as the Director-General of the Agricultural Research Corporation during the period 2012-2015. He is currently the Federal Minister of Agriculture and Forestry in Sudan. He chaired several scientific committees and advisory teams. He also participated in many scientific conferences and forums. He has conducted several scientific researches and studies in the field of agricultural economics and agricultural development.