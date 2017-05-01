Sudan: Hassabo Gives Directive for Solving Water Issues in West Kordofan State

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has directed the Ministries of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity and Oil to cooperate with the government of West Kordofan State for solving the water issues and to rehabilitate water wells and reservoirs before the rainy season.

This came when he chaired Sunday at the Republican Palace a meeting of the committee for the incidents in West Kordofan State.

In a press statement, the State Minister at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Dr. Thabita Boutros said that the Vice - President has appreciated the efforts of the committee and directed both the Ministry of Oil and the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity and the other concerned organs to rehabilitate and dig wells and water reservoirs in South Kordofan before the rainfall season.