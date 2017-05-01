29 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Great White Sharks Spotted in Plettenberg Bay

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned the public to be vigilant when heading to the beach on the Southern Cape coastline after a large number of Great White sharks were spotted in Plettenberg Bay.

NSRI Plettenberg Bay station commander Ross Badenhorst said in a statement that the increase in shark activity at this time of year was part of the animals' normal activity.

Badenhorst said sharks were clustering in the area to take advantage of naturally occurring pray such as fish and seals.

Bandenhorst asked the public to avoid swimming or other water related activities in areas where birds, dolphins or seals were feeding, where fishing was taking place, or where a whale was stranded.

Additionally, he asked people not to swim when they were bleeding, when it was dark, or when they were alone.

Bandenhorst said the NSRI were well prepared to deal with any incidents and all their boats, vehicles and medics carry emergency medical shark kits to ensure they respond quickly to an incident.

The Great White is the largest predatory fish on Earth.

National Geographic reports that Great Whites were responsible for a third of the 100 humans killed by sharks annually. Great Whites are endangered, with their numbers decreasing rapidly as a result of over fishing. They are also accidentally caught in gill nets.

Source: News24

South Africa

Workers' Day Rally to 'Expose Political Immaturity' of Alliance Leaders?

The ANC Youth League in the Free State says labour federation Cosatu's May Day rally will expose the political… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.