Nigeria: Osun Govt to Unravel Circumstances Surrounding Adeleke's Death

Osogbo — The Osun State Government yesterday said it would use instrumentality of the law by setting up an inquest to unravel the circumstances of unfortunate death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, in order to put the record straight on his death.

In a statement yesterday in Osogbo, the government noted that it was still in shock and great pain over the transition of Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

According to the government statement "he was a prominent son of our state and its first democratically elected governor. Until his death, he was the senator representing Osun West in the Senate."

"He was an astute and coloruful politician and a generous personality.

"He was gregarious, enthusiastic and full of life and zest. His death is therefore shocking and totally unexpected."

The statement noted also that state government had intended to give him a befitting state burial which he rightly deserved and which the state was prepared to undertake.

The government said: "Regrettably, the enemies of the state, through brigandage, violence and evil machinations, created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the minds of our citizenry and friends throughout the federation. Immediately the news of his demise filtered in, a band of vagabonds, crying more than the bereaved, took to the streets, looting and wreaking havoc. Journalists were roughened and their equipment damaged. Important dignitaries that came for the burial were equally molested by these thugs.

"Adeleke was a man of peace. He preached peace and lived it through his life. He left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he could not stand violence. This was after he was beaten up by some leaders of the PDP during a meeting in a hotel in Osogbo.

"It is a profound irony and most unfortunate therefore that a few disgruntled elements purporting to protest his death desecrated his funeral with violence and attacks on innocent persons. They dishonored him and did his memory a great disservice by keeping his friends, political associates and well-wishers away from his burial.

"The best we could do in the circumstance was to declare three days of mourning throughout the state and fly national, state and our party's flags at half-mast in his honour."

The government contended that it would continue to mourn the untimely death of Adeleke.

"He is irreplaceable in our hearts. We commiserated with his family, the good people of Ede, associates, friends, constituents and generality of our people on the passage of this patriot. As we pray for the repose of his soul, we equally pray for the strength to bear this heavy loss."